Mindtree and EPOS extend digital engineering partnership

Global technology services and digital transformation company Mindtree, has announced that it has extended its relationship with audio and video solutions brand, EPOS as a digital engineering partner to help augment and accelerate the brand’s development of audio technologies and solutions.

“The shared expertise and passion of EPOS and Mindtree will help set a new benchmark in cutting-edge audio solutions and technologies that meet the rapidly evolving needs of enterprise users as well as gamers looking for superior experiences and engagement,” Venu Lambu, executive director and president, Global Markets, Mindtree, said.

As part of the multiyear engagement, Mindtree will work as an integrated part of EPOS’ development organisation, and take part in strengthening its product innovation, time-to-market, and customer satisfaction, especially in EPOS’ high-growth enterprise audio and video segment.

Mindtree will provide a broad range of competencies and knowledge within development, maintenance, and quality assurance services to support and innovate all product categories of EPOS within the segments of enterprise solutions and gaming.

“This collaboration is important for EPOS to ensure and further develop our portfolio of best-in-class solutions and technologies. I am confident that Mindtree’s extensive product engineering and testing capabilities, coupled with its flexible, transparent, and collaborative approach, will strengthen and support our ability to deliver differentiated audio and video technology, and sound experiences,” Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen, president, EPOS, stated.

