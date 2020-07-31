MindShift Interactive’s Zafar Rais on life beyond work

Zafar Rais, CEO, MindShift Interactive

On my bookshelf

I had been holding on to Ikigai by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles for over a year now, and have recently started reading it. It is an easy read, inspiring you towards living a happy, full life with passion.

A TV series I love

The TV series I’m currently loving is Peaky Blinders. Tiger King, Gotham and Money Heist are other favourites I’ve binge-watched.

If not in this profession, I would have been…

An entrepreneur, blending my passion for hospitality, animals and farming.

A famous quote I swear by

‘Routines are boring — creating paradigm shifts is what makes life worth living’.

My wanderlust

Next on my list are Brazil and Paris. I have always been fascinated by the beauty of the first, and I can’t stop dreaming about going back to the magic of the second.

