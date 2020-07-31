MindShift Interactive’s Zafar Rais on life beyond work

From Peaky Blinders to Tiger King, Gotham and Money Heist are some his favourite shows
On my bookshelf
I had been holding on to Ikigai by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles for over a year now, and have recently started reading it. It is an easy read, inspiring you towards living a happy, full life with passion.
A TV series I love
The TV series I’m currently loving is Peaky Blinders. Tiger King, Gotham and Money Heist are other favourites I’ve binge-watched.
If not in this profession, I would have been…
An entrepreneur, blending my passion for hospitality, animals and farming.
A famous quote I swear by
‘Routines are boring — creating paradigm shifts is what makes life worth living’.
My wanderlust
Next on my list are Brazil and Paris. I have always been fascinated by the beauty of the first, and I can’t stop dreaming about going back to the magic of the second.
