Mindshare’s Anita Kotwani joins Carat India as CEO

Kotwani will focus on developing and leading significant tools and capabilities within Carat to help deliver enhanced integrated solutions to clients

Media agency Carat India has appointed Anita Kotwani as its chief executive officer (CEO). In her new role, Kotwani will be responsible for the agency’s strategic progress and business growth nationally. She will also focus on developing and leading significant tools and capabilities within Carat to help deliver enhanced integrated solutions to clients. The new CEO will report to Kartik Iyer, president Media Brands and Amplifi.

Prior to this, Anita was at Mindshare India where she held the position of senior vice president, New Business and Client Lead, The Walt Disney Business. With more than two decades of experience, 16 of which have been with Mindshare, Anita has been instrumental in leading client relationships for brands such as the ABG, Kellogg, ICICI Group, Facebook, Byju and The Walt Disney Company amongst others, for the West zone. Additionally, she has also helped build diversified offerings across data, digital and content, driving exponential growth for Mindshare India over the last two years.

According to Kartik Iyer, president Media Brands and Amplifi, in her new role, Anita will help future proof Carat India as the agency gets ready to take on the new opportunities that the changing market dynamics has to offer.

With DAN’s operating model under its single P&L structure, one can draw on the capabilities of its sister companies – including that of its dedicated OOH, Digital, Performance, Marketing Effectiveness and Creative agencies, to access world class specialisms and create bespoke teams to meet client specific needs, Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India added. “There is scale, specialisation and integration at the core, and with my expertise in leading client relationships and growing diversified offerings, I look forward to lead the Carat brand for India.”

