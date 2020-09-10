Mindshare wins media mandate for Great Learning

The account will be managed by Mindshare’s Bengaluru office

Media company Mindshare, the flagship agency from the house of GroupM, has bagged the traditional as well as digital mandate for Great Learning, an ed-tech platform for working professionals. As part of the win, the agency will be responsible for media buying and planning for the ed-tech platform. The account will be managed by Mindshare’s Bengaluru office.

Great Learning is at the cusp of immense growth, especially right now, with lifelong learning becoming a household phenomenon, Aparna Mahesh, chief marketing officer, Great Learning, said. “We see Mindshare as a strategic partner in our efforts towards building effective and lasting relationships with all our stakeholders. We look forward to working in tandem with the agency to further our brand’s relevance and growth journey,” she added further on the association.

According to Parthasarathy Mandayam, CEO – Mindshare South Asia, the media company will leverage the best practices across digital, data and content to help drive the ed-tech company to success. “This sector has seen phenomenal growth and evolution. With our philosophy of adaptive marketing and our performance-driven approach, we will ensure brand and business results for Great Learning. We look forward to partnering the brand in this journey,” he stated.

Part of WPP, Mindshare is a media company offering services in the areas of content and partnerships; data and analytics, communications strategy and planning; performance marketing, technology consulting and development among others. The company’s client portfolio includes names such as Nike, KFC, Booking.com, Facebook, Ford, Unilever, IBM, Nestle, Pepsi, Volvo, Cheerios as well as others.

