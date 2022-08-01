Mindshare tops India in RECMA media agency rankings 2021; dentsu X emerges as the fastest-growing media agency

Mindshare and dentsu X emerged as the top two agencies in 2021, with an industry share of 17.2% and 12.5% respectively, according to the Media agency rankings 2021 released by RECMA. To be noted, the top two agencies remain similar as 2020. Lodestar UM took the third spot with 10% industry share, while Wavemaker and Initiative bagged the fourth and fifth place respectively with 9.8% industry share and 9.7% share respectively.

RECMA has ranked these agencies in terms of overall activity. As part of the overall activity volume estimation process, the research organisation asked all the agencies to declare three key figures, which includes staff number, overall activity growth rate and non-traditional activity share.

According to the data, GroupM led with 34% industry share, ahead of Mediabrands (19%) and dentsu (16%), in terms of India groups of networks 2021 rankings. This was followed by Publicis Media (11%), Madison (8%), Havas Media Group (6.6%), and OMG/Omnicom (5.3%).

Furthermore, with a 153% growth rate in the three year period between 2018-2021, dentsu X stood as the fastest growing agency, followed by Havas Media at 134% growth rate, Zenith at 114%, Lodestar UM at 91% and Starcom at 89% growth rate. These were followed by iProspect at 88%, Initiative at 79%, PHD 75%, Essence 66%, Carat at 66%.

In terms of local agency ranking by growth rate, iProspect registered an 83% growth rate in overall activity followed by Motivator at 80%, Havas Media at 65%, Essence at 60%, and Carat at 60%. These were followed by Lodestar UM (40%), dentsu X (40%), Madison Media (40%), PHD (40%), and Starcom (37%).

Founded in June 1991, RECMA is an independent research company that publishes a wide range of media agency notation reports on a global scale. RECMA aims to provide strategic intelligence reference tools to help global advertisers in their decision-making and agency sourcing.

