Mindshare sweeps top 3 spots in WARC Media 100 awards

Mindshare, the agency network that is part of WPP, has been ranked number 1 agency network in the WARC media 100. The WARC Media 100, the successor to the Gunn survey, had presented this year’s annual list of the most awarded and recognised marketing campaigns and companies worldwide. ”The data and content landscape in India is highly dynamic, throwing up both challenges and opportunities that are unique. Leveraging this complexity effectively has helped us be the most awarded agency in India consistently over time. All credit to the passionate Purple team and our clients for this success,” MA Parthasarathy (Maps), CEO, Mindshare South Asia, stated.

The company follows an award winning year across globe and regional platforms such as Cannes, Festival of Media, I-COM Data Creativity Awards, MMA Smarties, and the WARC Media Awards. The campaign “The Adaptive Data Lighthouse” stood at the third position campaign globally, the only Indian campaign to be in top 50.

The agency also swept the board in the individual WARC Media 100 campaign ranking, with top three most awarded campaigns and 16 campaigns in the top 100. The agency’s Shanghai and Sydney offices also claimed the second and the third spots in the ranking with a total of eight offices making the top 50 featured offices.

In 116 offices across 86 countries, the company integrates brand and demand, ruthlessly focus on outcomes and create the unexpected as it manages $17.8 billion in billings and are the largest media agency in GroupM, WPP’s Media Investment Management arm, which is the #1 media holding group globally with billings of $50 billion.

