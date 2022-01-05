Mindshare names Prashant Nandan as digital lead, North and East

Nandan joins the agency from Dentsu International

Mindshare, a GroupM agency, has appointed Prashant Nandan as digital lead, North and East. In this new role, Nandan will be responsible for digital strategic direction and leadership within the digital group, the agency said. In addition, he will also focus on building a high-growth business and driving revenue strategy for Mindshare India. He will report to Ruchi Mathur, senior vice president, North and East, Mindshare India, and Gopa Menon, digital head, Mindshare South Asia. Moreover, he will be based out of Gurgaon.



According to Menon, Nandan comes with diverse experience in digital marketing, media planning and trading. “Nandan will play an important role in driving the digital growth for Mindshare North and East. As Mindshare now re-orients its business around the pillars of acceleration, outcome and good growth, I am looking forward to working with him to shape the continued phase of growth and transformation for our clients,” Menon added.



Nandan brings with him over 13 years of extensive industry experience in multiple strategic roles. The appointment comes at a time when digital is on the rise. Hence, the agency is hopeful that the appointment will help the agency achieve higher levels of business performance, innovation, and digital solution-led strategies for the clients. Prior to joining Mindshare, Nandan was associated with Dentsu International as VP, digital trading and buying.



As Nandan looks forward to taking Mindshare to greater heights with the combination of media, data, commerce and technology, he is of the view that it is critical to map, plan and build the right tools of communication in this ever-evolving digital space for their clients to thrive into the future.



“The shape of our business is changing. While we continue to partner with our existing clients in their transformation journeys, we are also seeking new clients from the brand new world. Nandan with his experience and passion will play a key role in driving this new, seamless and good growth narrative for us,” Mathur stated.

