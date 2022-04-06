Mindshare India promotes Ruchi Mathur to chief growth officer

GroupM’s agency Mindshare has elevated Ruchi Mathur to chief growth officer, Mindshare India. In her new role, along with the agency, she will closely work with the GroupM leadership to scale partnerships, capability offering and drive the company’s ‘good growth’ agenda. Based out of Gurgaon, she will report to Amin Lakhani, chief executive officer, Mindshare South Asia.

For Lakhani, Mathur is a leader and has a record of driving excellent business results within the Mindshare group, in the North and East especially. “She is instrumental in boosting operational efficiency for helping our clients achieve their objectives. With more than two decades of media expertise, she brings in a unique set of perspectives and skills that will help hone our strategic direction and grow our organisation. I am looking forward to her continued contribution within the system and am confident that with her expertise, we will continue leading towards client delight,” he added.

Mathur served as head, client leadership, Mindshare North and East, in her previous role, and was responsible for expanding growth metrics for the agency through business development and unlocking growth opportunities within existing businesses.

“At Mindshare, our aim is to continuously focus on strong and sustainable ‘good growth’, while creating an impact for our brands, consumers, and the society at large. I would like to thank team Mindshare for believing in me and I look forward to this opportunity to continue transforming our client businesses,” Mathur stated.

