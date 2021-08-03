Mindshare India names Vipasha Bhuptani as communications planning head for Content+

Bhuptani comes with a rich and vast experience of close to 20 years in leading communications planning and strategy across Indian and international brands

GroupM’s flagship agency Mindshare India has announced the appointment of Vipasha Bhuptani as communications planning lead for the Content+ team. In this role, Bhuptani will be responsible for setting up the communications planning vertical for the agency’s key businesses. She will further strengthen the Content+ offering by refining and sharpening strategic content communications narratives, the agency said. Bhuptani will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Ajay Mehta.

Bhuptani comes with a rich and vast experience of close to 20 years in leading communications planning and strategy across Indian and international brands. She has worked as a strategic brand planner for various top brands across sectors in markets like India, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Her expertise is in designing relevant communications and outreach strategies.

“Vipasha has a proven track record of implementing strategic communication initiatives across various brands and markets. We believe that Vipasha will play a pivotal role as we accompany our clients in revamping their content strategies,” Parthasarathy Mandayam, CEO, Mindshare South Asia said.

For Ajay Mehta, senior vice president, Mindshare Content+ and Partnerships, given the explosion in the content and communication landscape and with the emergence of new platforms, formats and frameworks, there is a need to address and build a sharper and deeper, yet fully integrated content narrative for our set of clients. “I look forward to working closely with Vipasha and I am confident that she will further strengthen our content offerings. Her expertise in strategic brand communications will further enhance our clients’ integrated content journey,” he added.

“These are exciting times in the content landscape as we witness its hyper-growth across platforms and formats. Clients today seek guidance and support in navigating through this intricate ecosystem. I am thrilled to be part of the Mindshare family as I embark on a journey for transforming the content narrative network for our clients,” Bhuptani added on her new role.

