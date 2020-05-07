Mindshare India makes key leadership appointments

The agency announced a major rejig of leadership roles in line with its efforts to stay adaptive, agile and innovative

With the aim of staying adaptive in order to tackle the changing market sentiments, Mindshare India has rejigged various roles within the agency. The company has appointed Harsh Deep Chhabra as senior vice president, Mindshare Fulcrum while Ajay Mehta and Nikhil Mayne are appointed as senior vice president and vice president respectively of Content+. Samraat Kakkar, who has driven the digital practice for Mindshare North and East, will take on the role of vice president, Neo India.

Chhabra, who has been associated with the company for the last five years, has played an instrumental role in the growth of team Fulcrum at Mindshare and ensuring value creation for Hindustan Unilever. He has also played a critical role in managing the strategic digital mandate.

In his new role, Mehta will take on national responsibilities for entertainment and sports (ESP), branded content, music and IP creation along with the experiential marketing practice. His responsibilities also include South Asia Content+ mandate for Unilever.

Mayne’s responsibilities include developing the social media practice and driving the creation of agile content that powers performance marketing. He will also drive the ESP and branded content practice for m/SIX India. Kakkar, will ensure in delivering performance marketing globally by driving integrated solutions for clients across brands and demand.

According to Amin Lakhani, COO, Mindshare South Asia said, all these leaders have proven their abilities to deliver desired outcomes and beyond even in challenging situations. “The new structure will help us achieve maximum impact for our clients and create more value for our teams,” he added.

As the industry is staring at unexpected times, it is imperative for us as an agency to be future-ready, MA Parthasarathy, CEO, Mindshare South Asia said. “These experienced leaders within the agency are future-focused and skilled to deliver disruptive business thinking for our clients,” he claimed.

