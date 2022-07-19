Mindshare, dentsu X, Lodestar UM, top three agencies in 2021: RECMA Rankings

Mindshare has bagged the top spot in India based on the overall activity volume, as per the latest RECMA Media Agency Ranking Report. The report highlighted that Mindshare led with a share of 17.2%. Dentsu X, Lodestar UM, Wavemaker, Initiative ranked second, third, fourth and fifth respectively with a share of 12.5%, 10%, 9.8% and 9.7%. The top two agencies remain similar as of 2020, Mindshare and dentsu X. Meanwhile, Lodestar UM moved to the third spot from fifth position held earlier. The other agencies in the top ten were Madison Media, Havas Media, Zenith, Starcom, and Mediacom. Starcom moved up to the ninth spot, from the tenth spot held earlier, to pass ahead of Mediacom.

RECMA asked all the agencies to declare three key figures namely staff number, overall activity growth rate and non-traditional activity share, as part of its overall activity volume estimation process.

In terms of group rankings, GroupM led with 34% industry share, ahead of Mediabrands (19%) and dentsu (16%). This is followed by Publicis Media (11%), Madison (8%) and Havas Media Group (6.6%), and OMG/Omnicom (5.3%) respectively.

dentsu X is India’s fastest-growing media agency leading the chart with a 153% growth rate for the past three years, followed by Havas Media at 134% growth rate and Zenith with 114%. Similarly, Lodestar UM, Starcom, iProspect, Initiative, PHD, Essence, Carat, remained among the top ten fastest growing agencies. “Transforming by design, dentsu is planning the next steps, even as we continue to scale. With our deep specialism in media, creative and CXM, we are constantly focused on stitching up integrated business transformative solutions for our clients,” Divya Karani, Media CEO South Asia, dentsu said.

As for agency ranking by growth rate (2021/2020), the report showed that iProspect has clocked an 83% growth rate, followed by Motivator (80%), Havas Media (65%), Essence (60%), Carat (60%), Lodestar UM (40%), dentsu X (40%), Madison Media (40%), PHD (40%), Starcom (37%).

