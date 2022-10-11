Milton rolls out new campaign ’50 Years of Milton’

Homeware brand Milton has rolled out a series of television commercials (TVCs) celebrating 50 years of their journey. The campaign aims to highlight its constant endeavour to solve everyday consumer problems. The films showcase the evolution of Milton products with the changing needs of consumers over the years, staying relevant across all age groups and target segments leading through innovation and technology. The campaign will run on national TV channels. Additionally, the TVC will also be promoted on Milton’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Over the past 50 years, Milton has been an integral part of consumers’ lives and households, Ajay Vaghani, managing director, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., said. “We keep our consumers at the heart of everything we do, thereby creating campaigns that illustrate unconventional, yet relatable special moments. The TVCs aim to show how Milton provides consumers with convenient daily solutions by blending design with technology,” he added.

Keeping innovation at its core, the Milton TVCs aims to showcase products that make a significant difference in the lives of consumers. As conveyed through one of their TVCs, Milton’s Thermosteel flask keeps beverages hot and cold for 24-hours. The other TVC focuses on the app-enabled smart tiffin that allows one to eat a warm home-cooked meal irrespective of their work schedule. Both TVCs share the idea that despite the behavioural uncertainties and unpredictable aspects of life, the one certain element is Milton taking care of evolving consumer needs.

From their Thermosteel flask to the app-enabled smart range, the spotlight falls on the functionality to store and preserve freshness with this wide range of products. The brand’s philosophy ‘Kuch Naya Sochte Hai’ encourages the shift to smart, progressive products whilst addressing evolving consumer concerns, the company stated.

