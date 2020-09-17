Milk Bikis celebrates the unique and unbreakable bond of childhood friendships

The film depicts the everlasting nature of early childhood friendships which are all embracing and comforting

Milk Bikis has launched a new campaign to celebrate the special bond and friendship it shares with Tamil Nadu, for over 40 years. Conceptualised by OPN Advertising, the film depicts the everlasting nature of early childhood friendships which are all embracing and comforting, one wherein you can be yourself and be your true self without any filters.

The film traverses the journey of two friends who call each other Semiya and Bonda, as they strike a friendship in early childhood over Milk Bikis, grow up and apart and eventually, reconnect over their favorite biscuit after decades, starting from where they left off. Childhood friendships, growing up in the magic era of 80s and 90s, the innumerable moments of friendship, the fun times in school and home, the sharing of secrets and the shared rituals that symbolized the friendships that were cultivated, Vinay Subramanyam, VP, Marketing, Britannia Industries said on the idea behind the campaign. “Britannia Milk Bikis is privileged to have been a part of many of these over the last 40 years. The brand therefore shares a special friendship that spans over 40 years with Tamil Nadu. Through this campaign we are not only celebrating decades of love that our consumers have given to us, but also paying homage to that unbreakable bond of friendship that we share with them,” he added further.

“This film captures the magic of countless childhood friendships that Britannia Milk Bikis has cemented over the years as the brand celebrates its 40+ years bond with the State”, Bala Manian, CEO, OPN Advertising, said.

