Milestone Dentsu bags Velocity Eyewear’s creative, social media and shopper marketing mandate

Velocity Eyewear is the latest addition to Milestone Dentsu’s pool of clients

Dentsu Aegis Network’s communications agency Milestone Dentsu to manage Indian eyewear brand Velocity Eyewear’s creative, social media and shopper marketing mandate. The business will be handled from Milestone Dentsu’s Delhi office.

“We were not looking for an agency. We were looking for a partner who could understand our business and collaborate with us to win a larger share of the pie. Milestone Dentsu was creative and realistic in their approach,” Samir Ahmed, director, Velocity Eyewear said.

“With a market that is dominated by local and unorganised brands (more than 80%), there is a huge opportunity to make our mark,” Vickil Marwah, national sales head, Velocity Eyewear, stated. “We have taken a deviant stance by not being an online player but to serve our consumers through our channel partners. Considering how critical our product is to our consumers, an interface who they can trust is imperative. Milestone Dentsu not only understood our creative requirement but also the need to keep the channel lubricated and create shopper programs for us, ” he added.

Velocity Eyewear recently roped in Bollywood celebrity Sushant Singh Rajput as its brand ambassador with an aim to reach out to the millennial masses.

Velocity Eyewear is the latest addition to Milestone Dentsu’s pool of clients, which includes brands such as Panasonic (AC, Refrigerators, Microwave Oven, Beauty, Water Purifier), Sanyo, Numero Uno, Lumix, Tata Realty, Ozone India, R&R Riders and Manas Foundation among others.

