Milagrow’s new campaign aims to emphasise on the usage of robotics technology in addressing daily chores

Robotic brand Milagrow is launching a video campaign for 2021-22 in a bid to contribute towards a future with lesser human intervention in addressing daily chores. The campaign will be featuring a series of communication that will emphasise taking the brand’s all variants of robots, especially the floor cleaning category to various customer segments across India.

Through this campaign, the brand has also introduced a new logo featuring a shape of heart, which symbolises the belief that technology should be humane and be able to uplift humanity for better things than being stuck in menial jobs. The new brand logo also carries the tagline ‘Think Robots. Think Milagrow’, which defines its intention to become a generic name in the world of robots and is strongly associated with initiating the robotic revolution in India, the company said.

During the pandemic, Milagrow witnessed the market exploding for its floor cleaning robots from residential sectors and other service robots as people experienced domestic help constraints amid concerns during this period. In the first four months of the lockdown, the brand achieved the entire turnover of what it did in 2019. The company claims that in the July-September quarter, the growth rate was 723% whereas, by the month of October, it went more than 2,000%. While the demand for these products was coming from the metro cities initially but post the pandemic and lockdown, smaller cities too joined the bandwagon of purchasing robot floor cleaners, the company said.

Our robots understand the user’s needs and do the tasks empathetically, Rajeev Karwal, chairman, Milagrow Robots said. “Milagrow’s heart beats for humanity and all its robots are launched after a lot of research. The new brand identity and the new commercial convey this passion. The company will be spending at least 15% of its revenue on advertising and marketing in the coming financial year,” he added.

Karwal also mentioned that it has tied up with Catalysts’ founded by former Mullen Lintas President Syed Amjad Ali. Catalysts will act as an outsourced marketing arm of Milagrow.

“Milagrow Robots is at the heart of lifestyle transformation,” Syed Amjad Ali, said. “There is a tremendous opportunity for the brand to introduce a new way of living and to become a credible voice for freeing humans from the bondage of household chores. This is the purpose that the Milagrow Robots will stand for,” he added.

