Microsoft’s latest film celebrates India’s spirit of being unstoppable

The film has been conceptualised by Studio Simple

Microsoft India has released its holiday ad film, Hum Rukna Nahi Jaante, celebrating the resilience of the human spirit. The film is adieu to 2020, putting a spotlight on how people across the country have shown everyday resilience in meeting the challenges that this year has brought, and how technology has played a role in enabling diverse experiences. The film is part of Microsoft India’s #BuildingResilience campaign, launched in September this year to share inspirational stories of transformation across industries, organisations and individuals, driving a conversation around what it takes to thrive in this environment.

The film blends five everyday scenarios, focusing on how Microsoft’s technology empowers people to do more every day. Whether it is helping a young sports aspirant continue with coaching remotely or supporting an elderly person to make online payments in a trusted and secure way, to enabling entrepreneurs to keep their businesses moving in a remote world and supporting people with disabilities to fully participate in society, technology enables inclusion for all. The film has been released exclusively on social media platforms.

The last few months have shown us the possibility of extremes — on one side are the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and on the other are the inspirational stories of fighting back and transformation, Hitu Chawla, chief marketing officer, Microsoft India, said. “It’s extraordinary how people and organisations across the country have met the challenge with resilience and innovation, using technology to respond, rebound, and reimagine a new world order. Our brand film celebrates this spirit of everyday resilience and the role our technology plays in empowering every person and every organization to achieve more.”

“We had a clear brief and that was to communicate how Microsoft recognises and empowers the resilient spirit that exists in every corner of the country, with its products and services. We created a simple yet powerful film that captures the resilient attitude of an unstoppable India. And we are also proud of the campaign line – ‘Hum Rukna Nahin Jaante’ which we are confident will resonate with people strongly and bring about a strong pride of association with Microsoft,” Sainath Saraban, co-founder and creative head, Studio Simple, said.

Read Also: Tata Shaktee’s new film thanks the Indian farmers on Kisaan Diwas

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook