Microsoft and MoEngage collaborate to empower customer-centric enterprises

MoEngage has partnered with Microsoft to allow enterprises to gather insights and run personalised, omnichannel campaigns for different customer segments to boost engagement, retention, and revenue. The collaboration allows brands to use Microsoft to bring together transactional, behavioural, and demographic data to create multi-dimensional customer profiles and export them to MoEngage to engage them with push notifications, emails, text messages (SMS), Whatsapp messages, mobile in-app messages, or website messages. MoEngage’s AI-engine Sherpa combined with Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 aims to be the go-to automation integration for enterprises to improve their engagement, retention, and revenue metrics.

As per Statista, with the increasing digital penetration across the globe, the number of internet users has hit 4.6 billion. These billions of consumers have adopted the internet for shopping, banking, entertainment, health, travel, and education needs. Each unique consumer has multiple preferences and constantly evolving buyer patterns.

“With our collaboration, enterprises can transform their business into customer-centric organisations by creating experiences across multiple touchpoints. We’re looking forward to adding Microsoft into our ever-growing partner ecosystem and co-creating the modern norms of customer engagement,” Raviteja Dodda, CEO and co-founder, MoEngage, stated.

MoEngage announced two other upgrades to its insights-led engagement platform – an industry-first proactive assistant and product recommendations. MoEngage also coupled these launches with its latest learning resource, explaining the importance of gathering insights by sharing stories of leading brands benefitting from insights at its flagship event, the #GROWTH Summit, in Bangalore on April 21, 2022.

