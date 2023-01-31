Microbrewery chain Ironhill India names Vejay Anand as its CEO

Microbrewery chain Ironhill India has announced the appointment of Vejay Anand as the new chief executive officer (CEO). According to the company, Anand will lead the Ironhill India team towards its next growth phase.

In his new role, he will develop business strategies and plans to ensure their alignment with short-term and long-term objectives. Additionally, he said he will oversee all operations and business activities to ensure they produce the desired results and are consistent with the overall strategy and mission.

The microbrewery is a booming segment in India, Vejay Anand, CEO, Ironhill India, said. “As I step into my new role, I look forward to strengthening their existing position as market leaders and exploring new possibilities as we expand further into multiple cities. I look forward to working with the team,” he added.

Prior to his current appointment, Anand was the senior advisor of Centigo. His work experience includes having leadership positions in Café Coffee Day, Future Group and Intel, among others.

At the moment, the company is present in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with plans to expand footprints across Maharashtra, Goa, Orissa, Rajasthan, Pondicherry, Haryana and Chandigarh.

