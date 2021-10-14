Michael Komasinski appointed global CEO, Merkle

Komasinski will commence his role as global CEO Merkle on 1 January

Dentsu International on Thursday announced that Michael Komasinski is to be promoted to the role of global chief executive officer (CEO), Merkle and a member of the dentsu international executive team. He replaces Craig Dempster who has been a member of the Merkle executive leadership team for nearly 15 years and joined dentsu during Merkle’s acquisition in 2016. Craig will retire from the business at the end of the year.

Komasinski brings a wealth of experience having led Merkle across two of dentsu’s three regions. Joining Merkle seven years ago as chief operating officer of agency services, he went on to become president of Merkle’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa region (EMEA). He currently serves as president of Merkle/CXM, Americas, and leader of the dentsu Customer Experience Management (CXM) Service Line in the Americas, overseeing all aspects of Merkle’s Americas regional operation. Komasinski will commence his role as global CEO Merkle on 1 January and will join the dentsu international executive team, reporting to Wendy Clark. The new president, Merkle Americas will be announced in due course.

“Michael’s track record speaks for itself. He inspires and leads teams in developing impactful, data-driven and tech-enabled customer experiences while building lasting and values-based relationships with clients. And he shares our collective ambition to become the most integrated agency network, delivering integrated solutions to drive growth for our clients across creative, media and CXM. I know Michael is ready to progress this agenda at the helm of Merkle and will be a key leader for dentsu as we further accelerate our growth and momentum,” Wendy Clark, Global CEO, dentsu international said.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead such a brilliant and successful brand into its next phase of growth. Bringing together our combined strengths with dentsu makes us truly market leading, demonstrating to our clients the breadth of capability we offer to deliver integrated marketing solutions and business outcomes. Talent is the lifeblood of brands like Merkle and it is a key focus in the pandemic era as the labor market tightens and we pivot to hybrid ways of working. As in the past, we are focused on making Merkle and dentsu the employer of choice where the best talent in the industry wants to come develop and thrive,” Komasinski added.

Read Also: WPP’s VMLY&R announces tie up with Shopmatic

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook