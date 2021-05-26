MICA teams up with Results & Outcomes to introduce a new course ‘Advanced Digital Transformation Program’

The course has been designed and delivered by professionals who are experts in their respective fields, along with global thought leaders, in partnership with academicians

MICA is partnering with Results & Outcomes, for a radical career changing course for working professionals called Advanced Digital Transformation Program (ADTP). With the launch of the ADTP, MICA aims to offer an intensive 45-week course for working professionals. The course pedagogy has been designed by academicians from MICA in close collaboration with leading industry professionals from Results & Outcomes, with the aim to build a unique learning experience that combines a sound theoretical foundation with equal emphasis on real world application. The course session is slated to begin in August 2021.

Industry leaders such as CMO and category head, Vedantu, Shivani Suri, consumer experience and customer lifecycle management expert Vani Garg, leader in consumers insights and market research Hemant Mehta, technology and digital transformation specialist Ashish Bansali, investor and founder in media tech and edu tech Tarun Katial and digital marketing and media specialist Anand Chakravarthy, are some of the names that are a part of the faculty.

In addition, during the course, industry specialists and thought leaders from different domains will conduct webinars on allied digital transformation topics ranging from – data privacy laws, applications of blockchain, leveraging the power of CDPs and navigating a cookie less digital world. Some of the speakers would include CEO Optimove Pini Yakuel, CEO and founder PIWIK PRO Maciej Zawadzinski, lead IP/Technology/M&E and Data Protection, Nishith Desai Associates Gowree Gokhale, amongst others.

According to Tarun Katial, investor and founder in media tech and edu tech, the modern-day setting that we find ourselves in has only catalysed the pressing need to go digital. “Today working professionals must upskill their knowledge and break new grounds using the new technology. With this course we are bringing a series of wide-ranging topics in a manner that is easy to understand and having them taught by some of the best professionals in the industry will keep them abreast of the latest happenings. Add to that, it is extremely important to impart as much practical knowledge that prepares them for the real world. Together with MICA, we have designed the ADTP to help such professionals learn about digital transformation and its applications in business,” he added.

For Shailendra Raj Mehta, president and director, MICA, digital transformation is the norm of today, and consumers are fast adapting to the opportunities digitalisation is opening up. “MICA has adopted digital transformation as the core of all its strategies, programmes and activities. There can be no better time to launch an advanced certificate programme in digital business transformation. The ADTP is designed with seasoned industry leaders to address the challenges faced by the M&E industry, in particular and other industries, in general,” he stated.