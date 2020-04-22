MIB urges media personnel to take due precautions while on duty

MIB requests the management of media houses to take necessary care of their field staff as well as their office staff.

After a slew of journalists tested positive for coronavirus in different parts of the country, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued an advisory to all media personnel urging them to take health and related precautions while performing their duties. Further, MIB requests the management of media houses to take necessary care of their field staff as well as their office staff.

“In view of the fact that media persons, including reporters, cameramen, photographers, etc are covering incidents related to COVID-19 in various parts of the country involving travel, amongst others, to containment zones, hotspots and other COVID affected areas, it is advised that all such media persons may take due health and related precautions while performing their duties,” the letter stated.

The advisory comes after nearly 30 journalists in Mumbai were tested positive for COVID-19 after samples of over 170 people working with news organisations, including reporters, video journalists and drivers, were taken for testing. Besides Mumbai, other cities also reported cases of coronavirus infecting journalists. In March, a journalist from Bhopal was tested positive for coronavirus, while two journalists from Chennai- a print reporter and a journalist part of the editorial team of a Tamil news channel – tested positive after showing mild symptoms.

With over 19,900 people infected by the Coronavirus, the central government has extended the lockdown till May 3 with the hotspots area sealed till the end of the lockdown. Cases of the COVID in Maharashtra are increasing every day with Mumbai being a hotspot with the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 2110 confirmed infections. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 549 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on April 22 in Maharashtra, bringing the total reported cases of coronavirus in the state to 5,218.

