MIB constitutes committee to review Guidelines on Television Rating Agencies in India

On the back of the on-going TRP scam, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday decided to constitute a committee to review “Guidelines on Television Rating Agencies in India”. Headed by Shashi S Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharti, the committee will examine the different aspects of television rating systems in India and carry out any changes, if necessary. The committee will submit its report within two months from the issue of the notice.

“Based on the operation of the guidelines for a few years, there is need to have a fresh look on the guidelines particularly keeping in view the recent recommendations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), technological advancements / interventions to address the system and further strengthening of the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system, a Committee is hereby constituted to study different aspects of the television rating system in India as they have evolved over a period of time. The Committee shall carry out an appraisal of the existing system, examine TRAI recommendations notified from time to time, overall industry scenario and addressing the needs of the stakeholders and make recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system through changes, if any, in the existing guidelines,” the notice issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated.

The mandate of the committee is to go through past recommendations along with recent recommendations made by TRAI and suggest steps to enhance competition in the sector. Further, the committee will handle any issues related or incidental to TRP and make recommendations on a way forward for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system in India.

Besides Vempati, the other members in the committee include Dr Shalabh, Professor of Statistics, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, IIT Kanpur, Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, ED, C-DOT and Professor Pulak Ghosh, Decision Sciences Centre for Public Policy (CPP). The ministry has also allowed the committee to include any expert as a special invitee.

