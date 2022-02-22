MIB blocks apps, website and social media accounts linked to banned organisation Sikhs For Justice

The channel, “Punjab Politics TV” attempted to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) On Tuesday ordered blocking of apps, website, and social media accounts of foreign-based “Punjab Politics TV” having close links with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). It is to be noted that SFJ is an organisation that has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on Februrary 18, 2022 to block the digital media resources of “Punjab Politics TV”. The powers were used on the basis of intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections.

According to MIB, the contents of the blocked apps, website, and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism; and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order. It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections.

