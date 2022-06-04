MIB asks Twitter and YouTube to pull down Layer’r Shot ads with rape connotations

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Twitter and YouTube to take down two controversial ads by Layer’r body spray to promote its brand “Shot”. As per the government body, the ads are “detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency or morality, and in violation of the rule 3(1)(b)(ii) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which inter-alia provides that the users shall not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information which is insulting or harassing on the basis of gender.”

The two ads run by the brand came to be termed controversial by netizens for promoting “rape culture”. The ad was flagged off to Advertising Standard Council of India on Friday who stated that it was in “serious breach” of their code and against public interest. “Thank you for tagging us. The ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and is against public interest. We have taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation,” ASCI replied on Twitter.

