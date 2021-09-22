MiArcus signs Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassador

It began its journey as an e-commerce shopping destination during the pandemic last year

MiArcus has signed Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador for its range of premium baby and mom products. The startup brand from Jawandsons offers a range of nursery care products across multiple categories, serving pregnant mothers and kids up to four years of age. “This segment is bound to grow further at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 11% in the period 2021-2025,” Gian Singh, co-founder, MiArcus, said.

“We are aiming to clock in double digit growth annually for the next three years. We also plan to expand across metros and mini metros by opening five to six physical stores by end of this fiscal”, Singh added.

The startup began its journey as an e-commerce shopping destination during the pandemic last year. It has now started launching company owned physical stores this year starting with its first showroom in Ludhiana, the company said in an official statement. It claims to be focused on creating products without harmful dyes or chemicals to ensure safety for babies and mothers. Its offering ranges from pregnancy pillows to feeding support pillows for moms and clothing and accessories for babies that ensures safety and comfort for them.

“As a mother of two, Kareena Kapoor Khan has gone through the journey of pregnancy and perfectly understands the millennial parents’ perspective, requirements, and limited options of products with international standards. She is someone to whom every young mom relates. Through her, we would like to reach out to new and expectant mothers and enhance their happiness and comfort in this beautiful journey of motherhood,” Preeti Chugh, co-founder and creative head, MiArcus, said.

