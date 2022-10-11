Mia by Tanishq rolls out new campaign ‘#ThisIsMe’

Mia by Tanishq has rolled out #ThisIsMe campaign with an aim to celebrate the various facets of feminine strength while staying true to their identity with ‘This Is Me’. Conceptualised by Famous Innovations, the campaign aims to capture the essence of celebrating every story of ‘she’ while revelling in the process of being herself. The films reflect many choices that women undertake to be unapologetically themselves that seek no validation from society. These choices mirror strength, courage, compassion and sheer determination that calls for a celebration, the company stated. The two minutes digital film gives the audience a sneak peek into the lives of seven personalities who believe in rejoicing in every expression that celebrates themselves.

The digitally native Gen-Z is a confident bunch who are honest about themselves, questioning and redefining the labels of society with an owned sense of self-expression, Shyamala Ramanan, business head, Mia by Tanishq, said. “Mia by Tanishq celebrates this freedom with the new ‘This is Me’ campaign along with not just one or two but seven dynamic personalities from different walks of life showcasing the uniqueness that is the Mia woman,” she added.

As per the company, the campaign, ‘This is Me’ is a celebration of women being themselves. The digital film features influencers to bring forth authentic voice and the free spirit of Mia women such as Sakshi Sindhwani- a body positivity influencer, Asha Roka- an MMA champ, Queen Andro- LGBTQ fashion icon, Saru Mukherjee- a mom blogger, Riza Reji- the first indian model with down syndrome, Anuja Deora- an entrepreneur, and Dee MC, rapper and singer- songwriter.

For Melvin Jacob, creative head, Famous Innovations, Bangalore, right now the Indian woman is at her most creative, bravest best. “She is doing so many amazing things in so many different ways. ‘This is Me’ is a celebration of her unique expression and individuality – the elements that unite Mia and Famous as well,” he highlighted.

