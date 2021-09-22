Mia by Tanishq launches #GiftSmartGiftMia campaign to encourage thoughtful gifting

With the campaign, Mia by Tanishq intends to reinstate its position as the most preferred choice of brand for gifting loved ones on every occasion

With an aim to reignite thoughtful gifting, jewellery brand Mia by Tanishq has launched a new campaign #GiftSmartGiftMia. Conceptualised by Famous Innovations, the brand has rolled out a series of short, quirky gifting films as part of its latest campaign, for the IPL season.

According to the company, the 25 seconds digital films are aimed to help men make the perfect choice when gifting their partners. “The quirky films also have a unique element of humour, setting the right tone for the modern Mia audience. With the launch of the campaign for the IPL season, Mia by Tanishq intends to reinstate its position as the most preferred choice of brand for gifting loved ones on every occasion,” the company added in a statement.

“The Mia gifting campaign is an outcome of intense data analysis and social post listening. Jewellery is one of the most gifted categories and an in sighting exercise confirmed that men who believe their partners are modern, independent and expressive veer towards Mia by Tanishq as it is a choice that can never go wrong,” Shyamala Ramanan, business head, Mia by Tanishq, said.

Ramanan further added that the brand chose humour as the communication route basis an understanding of consumers. “Away from the high emotional quotient, that is the hallmark of jewellery advertising, we as a brand wanted to infuse a slice of life moment and the ability to take ourselves lightly.”

“IPL is when India’s huge viewership gets into celebration mode. We wanted to use this opportunity to capture fun millennial dating goof ups and the gifting choices people make. The films pick on the thought that gifting isn’t about spending money, rather it’s about gifting smart and being tasteful. The spots are lighthearted, insightful and fun – and definitely a fresh take in the jewellery space,” Melvin Jacob, executive creative director, Famous Innovations Bangalore, explained.

