Mia by Tanishq joins forces with RCB’s all-women team as principal sponsors

Mia by Tanishq, a jewelry brand, has partnered with the all-women team of the cricket franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore as the principal sponsors.

With this collaboration with RCB, Mia aims to demonstrate its commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

“Mia celebrates the modern woman achiever, who is fiercely independent, liberated, unapologetic about her choices, exuberates confidence, is a go-getter, and whose aura lights up everyone’s lives. All the women players are trailblazers and each one of them is independent, a dreamer, an achiever, and self-expressive – they espouse everything that a Mia woman is. The association has brought in perfect synergy as Mia is a brand for the contemporary Indian woman who believes in realizing her dreams and that she is limited only by her vision which is exactly what our athletes believe in.” said Shyamala Ramanan, business head, Mia by Tanishq.



Mia’s association with the players of RCB’s women’s team is a perfect match, as each of these players embodies the true spirit of a Mia woman with a unique sense of style that is not only powerful but also reflective of their indomitable spirit. Their inspiring stories are sure to resonate with women across the nation, a statement from the company said.

“We look to build on the integrated marketing & communication plan from this season to a longer-term partnership.” said Rajesh Menon, head and vice president of RCB.

