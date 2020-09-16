Mi India launches a new TVC for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The film features a visually rich maximalist aesthetic to underline the limitless possibilities and features of the device

Smartphone maker Mi India has launched a new TVC for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Conceptualised and executed by Bangalore-based agency partner Brave New world, the 60-second digital edit features a visually rich maximalist aesthetic to underline the limitless possibilities and features of the device.

According to the company, the non-stop action driven narrative of the TVC is from the POV of the device that reflects what a true Mi Fan expects from his life and his Redmi device. We decided that the phone had to be the central character of the television commercial all while weaving with a compelling narrative around its features, Sandeep KS, associate director, Redmi India marketing said. “The video sequence is set inside a Metro compartment which is symbolic of the microcosm of the ‘Note’ cult,” he added.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a power packed device that believes it has the license to thrill and creating a commercial that does justice to its superior camera and performance capabilities was always going to be a challenge, Joono Simon, chief creative officer, Brave New World said. “The task became even more arduous because of the pandemic and the global lockdown. Shooting a commercial of this kind in Ukraine with most of the crew stationed in location, the director in Tel Aviv, and the agency and client teams in Bangalore was pathbreaking in many ways a rewarding experience for the team with a lot of new learnings. The team at Xiaomi was all in for an out of the box bold approach as against the standard listing of features with very little life moments,” he stated further.

