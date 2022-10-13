Meta unveils its cross-app brand campaign in India ‘Where can’t we go together’

Meta (formerly Facebook), on Thursday rolled out its new consumer marketing campaign – ‘Where can’t we go together’, to highlight the way its apps are enabling social connections and helping people make progress in life.

“At Meta, our marketing strategy has always been to take inspiration from real people and the way they use our platforms, and share it more widely. On Instagram and Facebook, we know the deep impact that Reels is having on people’s lives today, so is AR, in unlocking creativity, spurring trends and providing experiences. Our films try to capture unique stories involving these insights, and more, and in the process highlight how Meta is invested in helping people communicate and express themselves freely,” Avinash Pant, director of marketing, Facebook India (Meta), said on the launch of the campaign.

With the new campaign from Meta, the company plans to share glimpses of stories from India, where young people particularly are following their passions and leveraging their entrepreneurial zeal in pursuing ideas that move them forward. The stories will highlight how these happen on Meta’s platforms today and could potentially happen in the future too.

‘Where can’t we go together’ is Meta’s new brand platform and will be promoted through digital channels – on Facebook and Instagram, and on off-platform channels too. The campaign will have four creatives that will go live in a phased manner across two months. The creatives have been conceptualised by DDB Mudra.

“Whoever it is that we are, whatever it is that we love, the power of the collective only makes us better, stronger, more successful, and happier. Exploring the power of people who come together to push each other forward is what our first campaign for Meta is about. The campaign draws from the distinct individual narratives of the three apps and hopes to leave viewers with an optimism-infused belief: ‘Where can’t we go together?’ Words which bring to life Meta’s conviction of what today is and also what tomorrow will be,” Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head, DDB Mudra West, stated.

Apart from the current ad films, the campaign will span across more films, activations and branded content partnerships with partners, to build more understanding and excitement for the metaverse.

