Meta launches #DigitalSuraksha campaign in partnership with MeitY for the G20 campaign

Meta, today announced its partnership with the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) for the G20 stay safe online campaign. According to the company, Meta will create and share helpful resources in multiple Indian languages through various channels, to spread awareness on how to stay safe online, as part of the partnership with MeitY.

The resources under the G20 stay safe online will cover themes such as tackling online frauds, how to report harmful content, tips to keep yourself safe when interacting online and more. This strategic partnership will not only support and equip the existing internet users but will also be beneficial for the rapidly increasing new Internet users in India, said the company in a statement.

Speaking on the partnership, Akash Tripathi, CEO, MyGov said, “Under PM Modi’s vision of India’s Techade, we are witnessing rapid digital adoption and with this growth, there is a need to create easy to access tools and resources to protect users from increasing cyber crimes. We, at MeitY, have designed a stay safe online campaign in this year of India’s G20 Presidency and we are glad that tech companies like Meta are taking a lead in supporting the government’s vision of building an inclusive digital space which is free of severe online threats.”

On Safer Internet Day, Meta has also launched #DigitalSuraksha campaign builds on the company’s efforts to offer a safer and inclusive internet to everyone. The first phase of #DigitalSuraksha includes a partnership with Delhi Police to provide digital literacy to users in Delhi. The current phase of #DigitalSuraksha also includes a slew of measures on enabling digital education and literacy across youth well-being, child safety, tackling misinformation as well as the overall education of users towards various safety tools and resources available across Meta platforms.

Natasha Jog, head, public policy, instagram and policy programs, Facebook India (Meta), said, “The G20 Presidency opens up an opportunity for India to design and create an ever-inclusive Internet model for the world, and we are excited to partner with the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology in this endeavor. Creating a $1 trillion digital economy requires an ecosystem that is safe and empowering and we will support the government’s campaign by providing users with education, tools and resources to protect themselves in this rapidly evolving digital world.”

Also Read Rapido launches road safety awareness campaign in collaboration with Bangalore traffic police

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook