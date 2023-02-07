Meta launches #DigitalSuraksha campaign for Safer Internet Day

Meta, today announced its partnership with the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) for the G20 stay safe online campaign. As part of the partnership, the company claims that it will create and share helpful resources in multiple Indian languages through various channels, and spread awareness on how to stay safe online. Moreover, Meta has also launched its #DigitalSuraksha campaign to build on the company’s efforts to offer a safer and more inclusive internet to everyone.

Speaking on the partnership, Akash Tripathi, CEO, MyGov said, “Under PM Modi’s vision of India’s Techade, we are witnessing rapid digital adoption and with this growth, there is a need to create easy-to-access tools and resources to protect users from increasing cyber crimes. We, at MeitY, have designed a stay safe online campaign in this year of India’s G20 Presidency and we are glad that tech companies like Meta are taking a lead in supporting the government’s vision of building an inclusive digital space which is free of severe online threats.”

As per a company statement, the first phase of #DigitalSuraksha includes a partnership with Delhi Police to provide digital literacy to users in Delhi. Additionally, the current phase of the campaign includes measures on enabling digital education and literacy across youth well-being, child safety, tackling misinformation as well as the overall education of users towards various safety tools and resources available across Meta platforms. According to the company, the resources under the G20 stay safe online will cover themes such as tackling online fraud, how to report harmful content, tips to keep yourself safe when interacting online and more. This partnership claims to not only support and equip the existing internet users but benefits the rapidly increasing new Internet users in India.

The G20 Presidency opens up an opportunity for India to design and create an ever-inclusive Internet model for the world, Natasha Jog, head, public policy, Instagram and policy programs, Facebook India (Meta), said. “Creating a one trillion dollar digital economy requires an ecosystem that is safe and empowering and we will support the government’s campaign by providing users with education, tools and resources to protect themselves in this rapidly evolving digital world,” Jog added.

