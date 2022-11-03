Meta India’s head Ajit Mohan steps down with immediate effect

Ajit Mohan, vice president and managing director, Meta India, has quit the firm with immediate effect, according to several reports. The reports further reveal that Mohan has joined Snap Inc. Mohan has been associated with Meta for about four years.

Prior to Meta, Mohan was the CEO for Hotstar about three years. He has also worked with organisations such as Star TV Network, The Wall Street Journal, McKinsey & Company, among others.

(More details to follow)

Also Read: EBay’s focus on luxury to refurbished goods drives results beat

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook