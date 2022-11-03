scorecardresearch
Meta India’s head Ajit Mohan steps down with immediate effect

As per reports, Mohan has moved to Snap Inc

Written by BrandWagon Online
Prior to Meta, Mohan was the CEO for Hotstar about three years.

Ajit Mohan, vice president and managing director, Meta India, has quit the firm with immediate effect, according to several reports. The reports further reveal that Mohan has joined Snap Inc. Mohan has been associated with Meta for about four years.

Prior to Meta, Mohan was the CEO for Hotstar about three years. He has also worked with organisations such as Star TV Network, The Wall Street Journal, McKinsey & Company, among others.

(More details to follow)

