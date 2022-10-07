Meta India elevates Arun Srinivas as director and head of the ads business

Meta India has appointed Arun Srinivas as the director and head of the ads business. In the new role, he will be responsible for overseeing business strategy and revenue growth for India across all Meta Platforms, for all businesses, and be a part of the India leadership team.

Srinivas announced the move on the social networking platform LinkedIn. “The digital landscape is redefining how businesses reach and engage consumers, and the opportunity across large, medium and small businesses is immense in the years to come,” Arun Srinivas, director and head, ads business, Meta India, said in his LinkedIn post.

Prior to this role, he was director and head, global business group at Meta. Before that, Srinivas worked at ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. as the chief operating officer (COO) and global chief marketing officer (CMO) for Ola Mobility, where he was responsible for full P&L (profit and loss). He led marketing, revenue, support and experience and all mobility categories (cabs, bikes, autos). Preceding that, he used to be the operating advisor at WestBridge Capital Partners. Moreover, he was associated with Unilever for more than 15 years and left the organisation as category vice president, foods, South Asia. At the company, he was responsible for the foods business of South Asia – topline, market share and bottom line. He has also worked with Reebok in the past.

