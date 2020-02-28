Merrill Pereyra of Pizza Hut on his favourite books and toys

Merrill Pereyra, managing director, Pizza Hut, Indian Subcontinent

The Job

I have been working in this industry for over three decades now, and you can’t come so far if you don’t love what you do! I have seen this industry evolve over the years and I love the disruption that the internet has brought, especially in recent times. With increased internet penetration, social media and the rise of the netizens, our industry today presents unique challenges and opportunities for those who are associated with it. It is an exciting phase and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.

The Weekdays

I am usually up by 5 am and the first thing I do is offer gratitude. Then I kick start my day with a nice strong cup of coffee, while Alexa reads to me the top headlines from across the globe, followed by my schedule for the day. I also make it a point to hit the gym by 6:30 am every day. Post gym and a big, healthy breakfast, I get on my morning work calls. I scan through my emails while travelling to work or in between meetings.

In office, I prefer to stand while working; so I have made it a point to have a standing desk in my cabin. I usually have a light lunch, like fruits or a light salad. If I feel tired, I increase my intake of water, as it makes me feel refreshed. Once I am home from work, I like to kick back and relax with a nice glass of wine and some good music, followed by dinner. I am usually in bed by 10:00 pm, unless I have prior commitments.

The Weekend

Weekends are spent catching up with friends, watching movies, hitting the gym for longer hours, reading books from cover to cover and, of course, sleep! I like to plan my week in advance. So, I prefer to spend my Sunday evening going over my schedule for the coming week.

The Toys

I love Apple as a brand, and most of my electronics are from the company. I am also very proud of my music systems and devices.

The Logos

I love fashion and most of my clothes have been tailored by me. Most are made from linen, which I have collected from different parts of the world. For me, a brand that has stood the test of time would be Patek Philippe.

