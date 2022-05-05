Mercer|Mettl name Vineet Singh as chief marketing officer

Mercer|Mettl has appointed Vineet Singh as chief marketing officer (CMO). In his new role, he will lead the company’s marketing and customer engagement functions, along with strengthening its global footprint. Singh intends to deliver marketing process automation and omnichannel digital marketing strategies for the product-led-growth. He will work closely with sales, products, and operations to achieve marketing growth objectives.

“Singh’s high-performance record, combined with his expertise and strategic acumen, will play a vital role for us as we take our brand to the next level. I cannot think of a better fit than him to lead us as we further advance our market position,” Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer|Mettl, said.

Singh comes with two decades of global experience in building functional marketing teams. He has led teams of more than 450 across geographies and industries such as automobile, retail, health, education, and BFSI and FMCG sectors. Previously, he was the co-founder and CMO of CopperBridge Media and Appylika. Additionally, he has led business teams at Ford, Whirlpool, and Hudson.

For Vineet Singh, it is rare to find a company with great people, culture, and opportunity that Mercer|Mettl currently has. I aim to provide value beyond the mandate as it allows growth not only personally, but also helps the organisation grow. I look forward to working with all internal and global stakeholders to develop a growth story,” he stated.

Mercer|Mettl is an online assessment platform that was launched in 2010 and has since then partnered with more than 4000 corporates, 31 sector skill councils/government departments, and over 500 educational institutions across 80 countries. It enables organisations to build teams by making credible decisions across two key areas — acquisition and development. The company creates customised assessments across the employee lifecycle, including pre-hiring screening, candidate skills assessment, training, and development programs for employees/students, certification exams, contests, and beyond.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook