Meraqi Digital bags the digital marketing mandate of OK Play

This is a big opportunity for Meraqi Digital as it can offer their services in the B2C sector as well.

Kolkata based independent digital marketing consultancy and service providing agency Meraqi Digital has been awarded the digital marketing mandate of OK Play. As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for managing and enhancing the brands digital properties, which include website, social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram along with SEO, SEM and media buying. “OK Play is an entirely Indian driven brand, and with the Made in India sentiment very high at the moment, it’s a great opportunity for us to provide them with suitable solutions to increase their digital presence. Our goal remains to amplify their products and make their presence felt in the correct audience,” Ankit Saraf, founder, Meraqi Digital, said.

According to Sneha Sanganeria, co-founder, Meraqi Digital, this is a big opportunity for the company as it can offer their services in the B2C sector as well. “We have worked extensively in the B2B segment, and we look forward to expanding our offerings. Digital is a rapidly evolving industry, and we hope that this alliance would take their brand to newer heights”, she added

Founded in 1990 in India, OK Play is a homegrown brand believing in the Make in India initiative with entire production carried out in India. It manufactures indoor and outdoor play equipment, school furniture as well as preventive healthcare products completely in India. OK Play consistently endeavours to adhere by their core values – Design excellence, the highest quality standards at par with the world’s finest and meticulous attention to detail. “After evaluating and trying several agencies, we decided to partner with Meraqi Digital. The team is hands on with all tasks and the founders themselves are involved in every small aspect in order to deliver the required result. We wish them all the best for all future endeavours and look forward to our association”, Rishab Handa, director, OK Play, stated.

Read Also: How OTT will be the new advertising platform for advertisers to reach their consumers

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook