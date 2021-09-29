Mentza raises $400,000 in Seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Funds raised to be used to build a healthy base of experts

Audio-based conversational learning startup Mentza has raised a seed round of $400,000 led by Inflection Point Ventures. As per the company, the funds will be utilised in building a base of experts, efficient translation of conversations into content and to broaden the platform regionally and across interest communities. The start-up has over 23,000 registered users and has already generated over 60,000 minutes of content. IPV announces Mentza as its 32nd deal for 2021 and is likely to invest Rs 155 crore this year across 60 plus startups. So far, IPV has invested Rs 258 crore across 92 deals.

For Ankur Mittal, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures, Mentza’s model of delivering curated content in a 20 minutes capsule is a powerful idea. “Audio is a powerful tool that allows one to learn and participate while multi-tasking. Mentza is looking to build an audio focused conversational learning platform in a community setting, led by a team of strong second-time founders with diverse backgrounds and strengths. While B2C is the immediate focus, Mentza is separately also working on a focused B2B strategy going after a large untapped Enterprise Podcast space,” Mittal added.

Mentza is a one of its kind audio-based conversational learning platform that wants to engage users through high quality focused 20-minute conversations across diverse topics. Conversations are recorded with features like highlight, 40-second snippets and curated content recommendation. Mentza has recently announced creator partnerships with Rolling Stones and Harper Collins and is in talks with MICA faculty and students to engage them on the platform. “Our mission is to get every growth-minded person to engage in at least one Mentza conversation every day, thus making learning effortless, continuous and social. IPV’s investor community has CXOs who understand the need for continuous learning in today’s challenging growth environments. Thus, making them the ideal strategic partners in our vision,” Anurag Vaish, founder, Mentza, said.

