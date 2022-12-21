Mensa acquires MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp brands from Times Internet

Mensa Brands has partnered with India Lifestyle Network and acquired MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp, the brands from Times Internet. According to the company, the latest acquisitions will enhance Mensa’s digital brand-building capabilities and provide synergies in building a next-gen, digital-first consumer company, it claimed.

With MensXP and iDiva’s deep understanding of the young Indian audiences, robust content creation capabilities, and credible creator network, the collaboration will build lifestyle brands, Ananth Narayanan, founder and CEO, Mensa Brands, said. “We look forward to harnessing the synergies we share and building household brands,” he added.

As per the company, these intellectual properties (IPs) have over 40 million monthly visitors on-platform and 250 million monthly visits across its social platforms. After the acquisition, the three platforms will continue to operate as independent brands and destinations in their respective segments, it added.

More than just being content destinations, these brands have proven to be impactful in shaping customer purchase behaviour, Satyan Gajwani, vice chairman, Times Internet, stated. “Ananth and Mensa have a powerful concept, and these businesses will help accelerate their vision,” he highlighted.

