Men’s fashion brand Dennis Lingo onboards Ali Fazal as its brand ambassador

Dennis Lingo, men’s fashion brand part of Mensa Brands, has announced its collaboration with the Indian actor, Ali Fazal. In his role as the brand ambassador and new face of Dennis Lingo, Fazal will embody the brand’s dedication to delivering superior-quality and fashionable clothing to its customers.

As the new brand ambassador of Dennis Lingo, Fazal will bring his unique perspective and style to the brand, encouraging customers to embrace their individuality and stay up to date with the latest fashion trends, says the company.

Speaking on the appointment, Ananth Narayanan, founder, and CEO of Mensa Brands. “As an accomplished actor and a fashion icon, Fazal’s association with Dennis Lingo will add tremendous value to our brand and help us reach out to new audiences. We believe that his personality resonates with our brand values, and we look forward to a fruitful association with him.”

Romil Jain, founder of Dennis Lingo, added, “We are proud to have Ali Fazal as our brand ambassador. His authenticity, versatility, and style are a perfect fit for our brand, and we are confident that his association with us will help us achieve our goal of providing our customers with the latest fashion trends and cater to their changing needs.”

With Fazal on board, the company hopes to strengthen its position in the Indian Men’s fashion industry. The brand will launch a series of campaigns that capture the brands and Fazal’s distinct personas.

