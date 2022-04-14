MemeChat promotes Agnik Ghosh and Ujjawal Panchal to co-founders

MemeChat has elevated Agnik Ghosh, chief operating officer (COO), and Ujjawal Panchal, chief technology officer (CTO), as the co-founders. The promotion is in line with the platform’s aim to enhance its leadership team. The two new founders will be working alongside the existing co-founders, Taaran Chanana, managing director, and Kyle Fernandes, chief executive officer.

As the COO of the company, Ghosh has spearheaded campaigns for companies such as Amazon Prime, Sharechat, Meesho, Slice, MX Player, Paytm, EaseMyTrip, PVR and Loco. As per the company, his contribution towards building a dynamic company has impacted multifolds with regards to revenue. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving the next phase of growth in the marketing and promotional endeavours.

“Throughout this journey of learning consumer behaviour, executing relatable campaigns, and building a million-dollar company as a team, the vision is to grow with our meme community. My larger vision is to engage with a global audience and watch the app grow multifolds,” Ghosh stated.

In his previous role, Panchal oversaw all technological disruptions for the company. He has also been responsible for the development of AMY (artificial intelligence meme generator) on the app. Additionally, he has been responsible for building a strong project team. Panchal recently introduced MemeFace AI for all app users.

For Panchal technology is the primary driver in today’s world. “My goal is to leverage the umpteen technological disruptions to create a platform that is a one-stop solution for all meme lovers. My long-term goal is to allow Meme-ing to become a career. This upcoming chapter in my journey with MemeChat has me motivated. I look forward to introducing newer features and expanding our brand globally,” he added.

