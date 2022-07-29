Melorra’s new campaign #CloserWithMelorra celebrates the sibling bond

Melorra has unveiled its Raksha Bandhan campaign #CloserWithMelorra, highlighting the timeless and constant bond shared by a brother and sister. A breezy and nostalgic video forms the core of the #CloserWithMelorra campaign rekindling this sibling revelry.

According to Saroja Yeramilli, founder and CEO, Melorra, one of the biggest challenges for siblings in today’s times is to be physically present with each other. “Despite the undiminishing love and support for each other, life’s commitments can make meeting and gifting a challenge. That’s the gap we are aiming to plug at Melorra with our range of lightweight and fashionable gold jewellery that can be delivered anywhere in India or abroad seamlessly. Through this campaign, we wish to tell every brother that Melorra can be whenever and wherever you can’t be physically present,” Yeramilli added.

In the video, a brother can be seen recollecting all the times his sister was there for him – from driving away bullies to egging him on to learn driving. He is then seen selecting a Melorra product for his now faraway elder sister from an extensive product catalog online. Cut to the sister who tries out the home and delivers Melorra jewellery happily. This pretty much sums up relationships today. In these changing times and despite physical distances, brands like Melorra are bringing a smile on people’s face with their easy online access and global shipping logistics.

Melorra currently has a physical presence in Bangalore, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bhopal, and Noida with the total number of stores standing at 11. The brand will also be expanding its retail footprints throughout India in the next few years, it said in a statement. So far, Melorra claims to have delivered to over 3,000 cities/towns/villages in the country and made its mark everywhere – from villages with a population of less than 10,000 to cities with a population above one million. It has also recently expanded delivery capabilities to the US, UK, Singapore, and UAE. Melorra is aiming for $1 billion in revenue by FY26.

