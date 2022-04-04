Melorra rolls out #EveryDayWithMelorra campaign with Shraddha Kapoor

Melorra has unveiled its new ad campaign #EveryDayWithMelorra with actor Shraddha Kapoor as the face of the campaign. Through the campaign, the company aims to urge women to choose gold jewellery for everyday use. Apart from the film that was released, the campaign will be promoted on radio, print advertisements and digital platforms OTT, through influencers and contests led by Shraddha Kapoor.

The ad film highlights the age-old concept of buying jewellery to only be stored in lockers and presents options that can be worn every day and with every outfit. The film was released through an omnichannel approach and is being aired during the ongoing IPL matches.

The film opens with a bride, played by Kapoor, and groom circling the holy fire during the saat phere. The bride keeps bumping into the groom and finally reveals her phone with the Melorra app open from the folds of her lehenga. She was shopping for light weight gold jewellery for daily purposes since ‘she says she can’t wear her wedding jewellery everyday after the wedding’.

For Saroja Yeramilli, founder and CEO, Melorra, traditional jewellery goes straight into lockers after every occasion or may not come out at all. “However, at Melorra, we make jewellery that is meant to be worn all day, every day. Melorra has been on the growth path even during the pandemic and we are now set to become the one of top brands for everyday, lightweight, gold jewellery both in India and outside,” she added.

Melorra is a jewellery brand that designs and retails everyday wear. Founded in 2016, by Saroja Yeramilli and Krishna Kumar, it currently has units present in Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bhopal, and Noida.

