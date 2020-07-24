  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mehul Gupta of SoCheers on life beyond work

By: |
Published: July 24, 2020 7:03 AM

From The Forrest Gump to The Terminal are some of his favourite films

Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO, SoCheersMehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO, SoCheers

On my bookshelf

I am currently reading The Brand Gap: How to Bridge the Distance Between Business Strategy and Design by Marty Neumeier. The book is an interesting take on how brands are built.

Related News

I want to read Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou. It is based on a real-life story of an entrepreneur who started a health-tech company in the Silicon Valley, and duped people for years.

A movie I’d like to watch again

I can re-watch The Forrest Gump and The Terminal. I love light shows with a comic element, like Modern Family and Schitt’s Creek.

My inspiration is

Ratan Tata for his business ethics, and Steve Jobs for his innovation and design sensibilities.

My wanderlust

There is so much to explore in Europe. Every city is different, and I love the experience each one brings. My next destinations are Italy and Norway.

Indulgence is…

Aloo paratha

Read Also: Chimp&z Inc bags the digital mandate for Tata Sky Binge

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Mehul Gupta of SoCheers on life beyond work
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sangeeta Mukherjee joins YAAP as associate vice president, business development
2Dentsu Aegis Network expands Soumitra Karnik’s role as CCO Dentsu India
3Print advertising on the road to recovery as average ad volumes per day rose 325% in June 2020: TAM AdEx