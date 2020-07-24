Mehul Gupta of SoCheers on life beyond work

From The Forrest Gump to The Terminal are some of his favourite films
On my bookshelf
I am currently reading The Brand Gap: How to Bridge the Distance Between Business Strategy and Design by Marty Neumeier. The book is an interesting take on how brands are built.
I want to read Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou. It is based on a real-life story of an entrepreneur who started a health-tech company in the Silicon Valley, and duped people for years.
A movie I’d like to watch again
I can re-watch The Forrest Gump and The Terminal. I love light shows with a comic element, like Modern Family and Schitt’s Creek.
My inspiration is
Ratan Tata for his business ethics, and Steve Jobs for his innovation and design sensibilities.
My wanderlust
There is so much to explore in Europe. Every city is different, and I love the experience each one brings. My next destinations are Italy and Norway.
Indulgence is…
Aloo paratha
