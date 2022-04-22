Megha Jain joins Carat India as vice president, planning, South

Carat India has appointed Megha Jain as vice president, planning, South. As per the mandate, Jain will focus on new business development and growth for the agency across the Southern market including Bengaluru and Kochi, while overseeing the agency’s existing clients. In her new role, she will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India.

For Kotwani, the game plan for Carat India is to bring in leaders with an integrated skill set that can enhance client relationships. “Jain’s focus will be to drive strategic stewardship with our key clients in Bengaluru and other Southern markets. She will also be instrumental in helping us drive growth for the Southern market. Enriched with experience to work with top brands, she will add huge value to our global and local clients. I am looking forward to having Jain as a part of the team and I believe she will be an asset to the organisation,” she stated.

In her previous roles, Jain has driven effective brand building through media strategies and communications for FMCG brands such as Colgate Palmolive, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and Amul (GCMMF), to name a few. With over 15 years of experience in the media industry, she has led media planning and strategic thinking, focusing on digital transformation for clients and their businesses. She has also been instrumental in spearheading communication planning for clients.

“It is a great opportunity to work with a diverse portfolio steaming from data, technology and healthcare across global and local markets. I look forward to collaborating with partner agencies across the dentsu network, driving growth under Kotwani’s leadership and working with some of the best minds in the country,” Jain added.

