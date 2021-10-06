Meesho rolls out new TVC for Maha Indian Shopping League

The campaign communicates how Meesho will go beyond a discount-based proposition

Internet commerce platform Meesho has launched its latest campaign ahead of its flagship festive sale event – the Maha Indian Shopping League. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the campaign communicates how Meesho will go beyond a discount-based proposition to provide a holistic and engaging experience to users this festive season.

The campaign videos show a couple unimpressed by generic festive sale TV ads playing before them. Instead, they highlight how Meesho’s Maha Indian Shopping League goes beyond the lowest prices, also providing users the opportunity to win prizes worth Rs 20 crore. The TVCs will be aired on major TV networks such as Disney Star, Zee, Sony Entertainment, UTV, Viacom, 9XM, SunTV, VijayTV, News18, Gemini TV, AsiaNet, UdayaTV, TV9, ETV, ABP and more in addition to YouTube, and OTT platforms in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

“Sale or no sale, providing the lowest prices to our value-conscious users is always table-stakes at Meesho. This is cemented by our industry-first initiatives such as 0% seller commissions to ensure sellers can retain competitive pricing without compromising on profitability. Our latest brand campaign, therefore, upends traditional discount-based messaging with the promise of not just the lowest prices but also the biggest prizes this festive season,” Megha Agarwal, vice president and general manager growth at Meesho said.

Working with DViO Digital, Meesho will leverage regional content creators on multiple alternate channels such as Sharechat, Moj, MX TakaTak, and other favoured content channels for the target group. Meesho has also partnered with RVCJ Media for moment and meme marketing and will feature in The Kapil Sharma Show. Punjabi celebrities including Jassie Gill, Neeru Bajwa, Nimrat Khaira, B Praak, Mankirt Aulakh, Himanshi Khurana, and Ahen Vaatish will also be seen promoting Meesho’s flagship festive sale event through their social media handles.

