Meesho rebrands Farmiso to Meesho Superstore; aims to integrate grocery with the core app

Internet commerce company Meesho has rebranded Farmiso to Meesho Superstore, with an aim to highlight its continued focus to fulfill consumer demand for daily essentials in tier 2 markets and beyond. Additionally, in line with its vision to become a single shopping destination for the next billion users in India, Meesho is integrating its grocery business within the core application by the first week of May, 2022.

As more users from tier 2 plus regions get comfortable with the idea of shopping online, the demand for online grocery continues to grow, Vidit Aatrey, founder and CEO, Meesho, said. “We look forward to integrating Meesho Superstore with our core app. What started as a pilot in Karnataka is now seeing positive traction across six states. Driven by our user-first mindset, the integration will provide millions of Meesho users a unified shopping experience, while giving us an opportunity to drive stronger synergies across areas such as customer acquisition, technology and product and talent,” he added.

To be noted, Meesho launched a pilot in Karnataka to make online grocery shopping affordable for first-time users. The company claims that in less than nine months, it has scaled its grocery offering to six states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. As the pilot continues to gain momentum, Meesho aims to make Superstore available in 12 states by the end of 2022.

Meesho is an internet commerce platform that provides small businesses, which includes small and midsize business (SMB), micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and individual entrepreneurs, access to customers, selection from over 700 categories, pan-India logistics, payment services and customer support capabilities to run their businesses on the Meesho ecosystem. The company claims that Meesho Superstore currently provides 500 products across categories such as fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, groceries, home care and packaged food among others.

