Meesho partners with DDB Mudra to launch its campaign

E-commerce marketplace Meesho has rolled out its ‘Meesho pe hai sab kuch taaki aap kar payein bahut kuch’ campaign. It was conceptualised by DDB Mudra and it aims to highlight why the platform is preferred by the people in India, it claimed. According to the company, the campaign will air on major TV networks, in addition to YouTube and OTT platforms.

“From planning a family holiday to starting your own Youtube channel to participating in a dance contest, we believe that everyone can and should keep moving closer to their dreams/aspirations. Meesho is here to help customers in this journey with our wide selection of quality products for all needs,” Nilesh Gupta, director – growth, Meesho, said.

The TVCs feature the protagonist’s respective struggle with resources until they realise that all the products they need are available at affordable prices on Meesho. The videos feature pop-ups of products appearing next to the character as they worry about every requirement to help achieve their goal.

