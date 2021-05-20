Meesho launches its new campaign ‘Humara mission sabse kum commission’

The campaign is conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson

Online marketplace for longtail products Meesho has rolled out its latest campaign to create awareness about ease of doing business on the platform for suppliers. With ‘Humara Mission Sabse Kum Commission’ campaign Meesho aims to highlight commitment to suppliers of all sizes. With guaranteed product visibility on the platform, exposure to more than 1 crore resellers across 700+ categories, and the lowest shipping rates, the platform offers suppliers with immense opportunities to grow their business. “At Meesho, we are aware of the struggles that small sellers go through to do business online- from listing products to handling logistics and payments. With this campaign, we intend to put forth the idea of leveraging the scope of digital to enhance MSME’s sales and help their business to grow. They are just one step away from selling online and doing business with ease without having to worry about hefty commissions,” Vidit Aatrey, founder and CEO, Meesho, said.

Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the campaign showcases successful sellers who are growing their business with Meesho and earning higher profits than before. The aim of the campaign is to communicate with the small businesses that are still struggling with conventional practices to grow and help them expand their horizon by granting them access to active and successful suppliers on Meesho. “The intent was to communicate how easy it is to do business with Meesho. With commission as low as 1%, any small business can look at saving cost on various aspects such as shipping, logistics, payment options and use those budgets to grow their business while Meesho takes their products across the country at no added cost. Our focus is on enabling small businesses to unlock growth online and on Meesho,” Harshit, general manager and VP – selection growth, Meesho, elaborated.

As for Nitin Goyal, account manager, Wunderman Thompson, the brief was to highlight that suppliers can maximize their profit by selling on Meesho at a nominal commission of 1%. The platform enables doing business with ease by taking care of all aspects of selling. “Meesho as a brand strives hard towards offering the lowest commission rates to their sellers. This campaign establishes that proposition with a catchy creative expression and demonstrates how a Meesho adopter is at ease while doing business,” Sameet Ali Soni, senior creative director, said.

Read Also: Essence brings Sonali Malaviya on board as the MD

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook