Meesho appoints Harsh Chaudhary as CXO – monetisation

In his role, he will lead the teams that bolsters revenue generation from Meesho’s various business units

Meesho has appointed Harsh Chaudhary as chief experience officer (CXO) for monetisation. In his role, he will lead the team that bolsters revenue generation from Meesho’s various business units. Additionally, he will be responsible for designing and executing the blueprint for monetising Meesho’s business model. “Harsh Chaudhary comes with a demonstrated history of spearheading and scaling business growth, Vidit Aatrey, founder and CEO, Meesho stated. “Chaudhary’s expertise on strategic partnerships and analytics will help take Meesho to greater heights. As we further our mission to digitise MSMEs and bring the next billion users online, monetisation will be an integral part of Meesho’s growth story,” he added.

Prior to this appointment, Harsh Chaudhary held leadership positions with various brands such as Disney+ Hotstar, Myntra, and McKinsey and Company. In his previous role, he lead teams across category, growth partnerships, strategy and analytics and helped build the video subscription monetisation at Disney+ Hotstar. For Harsh Chaudhary, Meesho has made strides in shaping and transforming India’s e-commerce landscape. “The company’s positive growth trajectory strengthens the promise it has in store for India’s unorganized retail sector. I am joining the company in its continued efforts towards building for Bharat. I look forward to building and enhancing the company’s monetisation roadmap,” he stated.

In line with the company’s steps to strengthen its leadership team, Meesho recently appointed Sourabh Pandey and L N Swaminathan to head fulfillment and experience and seller growth, respectively. The company has also appointed Dhiresh Bansal as its chief financial officer.

Meesho is an Indian internet commerce platform. The Meesho marketplace provides small businesses, which includes SMBs, MSMEs and individual entrepreneurs, access to customers, selection from more than 700 categories, pan-India logistics, payment services and customer support capabilities to run their businesses on the Meesho ecosystem.

